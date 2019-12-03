The holidays are officially here, and your calendar is sure to be filling up quickly. Before it happens, plan out your family time so you don’t miss any special moments with them. And yes, that includes the time to watch five holiday films at home with family.

Holiday programming has been a tradition in my family homes for many years. Did you know the cute stop motion ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ first aired on NBC in 1964? Families were gathered around the television back then.

I’m sure you’ll agree that watching holiday programming as a family is one thing you look forward to as well. Today we are sharing suggestions on which holiday films should be at the top of your viewing list

‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer’

Of course, I couldn’t not mention this film. This is actually one of my personal favorites. A bit of trivia for you, this show only airs on CBS network. A true holiday classic not to be missed.

‘The Santa Clause’ trilogy

This is a trilogy, but a must see one. Tim Allen stars in the first film, ‘The Santa Clause’. If you haven’t seen the rest of the films to finish off the Santa fun, you absolutely must this year. You can catch these films on Disney+ or FreeForm.

‘Elf’

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." That’s right, Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell brings Christmas cheer, love, and lots of laughter. Said to be one of the best Christmas films by the USA Today, ‘Elf’ can be watched on AMC, set your DVR now. That is if you don’t own it already.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Truly one of the ultimate Christmas classics. Once your children reach a certain age, sit them down to enjoy this film. A black and white film that will tug at your heartstrings and bring the spirit of Christmas to life in all of you as you watch together.

Disney’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

Last but certainly not least, an animated classic that will become a holiday tradition for the littles in your life. Seeing Mickey, Minnie and friends tell the story of the Charles Dickens classic.

All of these films are family friendly and you will make wonderful family memories watching them together. Happy Holidays!

