The VPSO reported that a local runaway has been located unharmed.

Jaycee Holloway was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen at the Leesville Skate Palace. The VPSO began searching for Holloway as soon as they were notified.

A description of Holloway along with a picture was spread through social media asking the public for assistance. The post on the VPSO official Facebook Page was shared approximately 1,100 times.

Holloway was found in Grant Parish earlier this week, and the VPSO made arrangements for his safe return home.