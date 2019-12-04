Classical Conversations' mission is, "To know God and to make Him known."

Students from the Classical Conversations of Ascension homeschool community recently gathered to decorate Christmas cards for soldiers. They were excited to package them to send to the United Soldiers and Sailors of America organization located in Washington D.C. From there, the cards will be distributed to men and women who are stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq this holiday season.

Classical Conversations' mission is, "To know God and to make Him known." The purpose of Classical Conversations is to lead the home-centered education movement by teaching parents and students the classical tools of learning so that they can discover God's created order and beauty—and as a result—enable others to do the same.

The Classical Conversations of Ascension community meets once a week in Gonzales to learn subjects such as history, science, math, English, Latin, geography and timeline. They also participate in hands-on science experiments and fine arts each week.

Contributed by Robyn Russell