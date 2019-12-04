ROSEPINE – East Beauregard and Rosepine were each searching for their first win of the year early in the season.

The Trojans pulled close in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles hit enough shots to pick up the 54-42 win Thursday night at Rosepine High School.

It was East Beauregard's first game of the season after a long football season forced the hoops season to start late.

"We played hard but we're not in sync or anything yet," East Beauregard head coach Stephen Brown said. "When we get our legs under us, we won't foul as much and move a little bit better. I think that will help.

"We have one starter coming back, so we have to get into rhythm still."

A turnaround jumper by Maurice Dowling late in the first quarter gave Rosepine a 15-13 lead at the end of the period, and the Eagles took a 30-21 lead into halftime.

Rosepine pulled ahead for a double-digit lead for the first time in the game with a free throw by Dudley Dupree with 6:45 to play.

East Beauregard pulled within 6 after a jumper by Adam Fontenot made it 48-42 with just under two minutes left on the clock.

"The kids are going to play hard," Brown said. "That's what they do. We may not play well, but we'll play hard."

However, the Eagles ended the game on a 6-0 run to hold on to the win and move their record to 1-5 on the year.

Dupree led Rosepine with 17 points, and Dowling (13) and Braydon Williams (12) each finished in double figures.

Noah Gill scored a team-high 16 points for East Beauregard, including hitting three 3-pointers.

"We have to be tough on boards, take care of the basketball and make layups," Brown said. "We didn't make layups tonight very well tonight. We missed a ton. If we make those, it's a different game."