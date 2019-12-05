EVANS – Anacoco forced multiple turnovers to pick up a win in the first round of the Evans Holiday Tipoff Classic.

The Lady Indians moved on to the second round with a 64-41 win over Evans Thursday night at Evans High School.

"The objective (of the defense) is to push them to one side and force a pass to the middle," Anacoco head coach Tim Parker said. "The kids that aren't involved in trap, it's up to them to match up and get in the way of passes."

Anacoco won a close contest over Evans a week ago, but the Lady Indians switched things up on the defensive side of the ball.

"Turnovers killed us," Evans head coach Haley King said. "They've killed us all season long. We had 33 turnovers tonight, and you're not going to beat anybody doing that. Anacoco was definitely prepared. We prepared for their 1-3-1, and they came out in a 1-2-2. That threw us off, and we never really recovered or adjusted."

Anacoco led 14-10 after the first quarter, and Lady Indian forward Cally Hooks extended the lead to 24-13 with 4:33 to play in the first half with a layup.

Hooks led Anacoco with 25 points. Her role has increased with injuries throughout the roster early in the season.

"This year, she's had to step up and be a leader," Parker said. "The last couple of years, she was OK with being a role player. It's been pushed on her shoulders because of injuries and because of her age. She's been sensational. I've seen her grow so much in her character and her maturity. It's been outstanding. I don't know if it would have occurred if it wasn't for the valleys we've been through lately."

With 11 seconds left in the half, Anacoco guard Kadee Norris came up with a loose ball and found Bella Henry for a wide-open layup to make it 36-15.

The Lady Indians (8-8) kept the pressure on to seal the 64-41 win.

"We've been through quite an experience," Parker said. "We lost Payton (Miller) and Reagan (Stanley) earlier in the season. This was (Stanley's) first game back. We were excited, and it gave us a little adrenaline. We knew it was going to be a tough game coming in.

"The kids I've had the last two years and way before I got here set a tradition. I'm thankful for that. We struggled a little bit because of youth and losing some great kids off last year's team, but that's who we are. I'm excited about the way we played tonight."

Arianna Williams led Evans (3-6) with 14 points. Despite the loss, the Lady Eagles are going to use it as a learning experience.

"We talked in the locker room about the turnovers and what the turnovers were from," King said. "What can we do to prevent these turnovers? We can read the defense better, and our posts talked about not turning into the defense and not walking. Our wings talked about how they can work harder on v-cutting and getting open. That many turnovers hurt, but every person knows their job and what they need to do to get better.

"This is my third year here, and when I first got here, it was difficult. They won one game the year before, and my first year here, we won five games. It was a really big deal to them. Last year, we won 15. They want more. The culture is changing."