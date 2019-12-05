"Singleness does not mean that something is wrong with you, but that God is seeking the right lifetime partner for you."

Love is hard to find nowadays. Sometimes, our impatience causes us to make hasty decisions that are not in our best interest.

This explains why trusting in God is necessary to being happy when single.

"Singleness does not mean that something is wrong with you, but that God is seeking the right lifetime partner for you." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Integrity, independence, and isolation are three reasons why individuals should appreciate being happy, single.

The first reason why individuals should appreciate being happy single is due to their integrity. God does not bless with mess. Sometimes, we get in a hurry in wanting companionship that we settle for the first relationship that comes our way.

To avoid that disaster from occurring, we need to allow God to remain our only companion until he decides otherwise. It is a wonderful feeling in knowing that good people will not finish last when they exhibit righteous behaviors.

Another reason why individuals should appreciate being happy single is due to being independent.

"Loneliness has its privileges." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

A person is his/her own boss at home. Additionally, a person does not have to answer to another when they are not in a relationship.

"As a person appreciates the graces that comes with singlehood will be the same graces that will favor them in matrimony." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

The final reason why individuals should appreciate being happy single is due to being isolated. Separation is not a bad thing. Having ideas and dreams are at their best in singlehood.

Nevertheless, when God wants us to experience the ideas of others, then those persons must meet his standards. Until then, when we are left alone will allow us to avoid being hurt by others.

Reasons why individuals should appreciate being happy single are due to integrity, independence, and isolation. Rewards come to those who wait.

Of course waiting on God can be challenging. Nonetheless, when he comes through with our blessings, they are better than what we could have imagined.

"People who are in happy relationships are those who are happy with God." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Be Blessed.

Pastor Wilbert and First Lady Sonia Eubanks Wilson, Higher Heights Family Church, St. Gabriel Community Center, 1745 Hwy 30, St. Gabriel, La. 70776. Facebook: 24 hour inbox prayer requests under friend name "Wilbert Jabari Wilson." Twitter: Daily inspirational quotes. Worship Service: Sundays at 11 a.m.