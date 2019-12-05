Coach Aaron Meyer's Bulldogs had to hold off a solid challenge from Ron LeJeune's No. 6-seeded East Iberville Tigers, whose 2019 squad finished 8-3 to cap off one of the best years in the history of the program.

In a battle of two highly impressive parish teams, White Castle defeated East Iberville 14-0 in the Class 1A quarterfinal round last Friday at a jampacked Bulldog Stadium.

The No. 3-seeded Bulldogs punched their ticket to the semifinal round, which will send them into action against No. 2 seed Oberlin (12-0), who trounced Basile 48-12 in quarterfinal action last week and routed Gueydan 42-0 in the second round.

Coach Aaron Meyer's Bulldogs had to hold off a solid challenge from Ron LeJeune's No. 6-seeded East Iberville Tigers, whose 2019 squad finished 8-3 to cap off one of the best years in the history of the program.

For WCHS, the Bulldogs got their momentum off a 10-yard run by Marcus Williams in the second quarter, followed by a two-point conversion by quarterback Tahj Favorite that put White Castle ahead 8-0 at the half. Quarterback Javier Batiste ran 27 yards to set up the TD.

A six-yard scamper by Batiste stretched the lead to 14-0 in the third quarter, but the Tiger defense stopped a conversion run.

Williams led the Bulldogs with 119 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Leaders on EIHS offensive included Roderique Valentine, who had 94 yards on 13 carries. Junior Williams finished with 57 yards and Derrick Wilson tallied 44 yards.

"I thought we did a job of moving the ball, and it took a lot for us to stop East Iberville," Meyer said.

White Castle and East Iberville collided in a District 8-1A showdown this season in which the Bulldogs nipped the Tigers 22-20.

"They're a great program, and they really gave us a tough battle in both games this season," Meyer said. "Coach LeJeune has done a great job with this program."

The loss ended what was likely the winningest season in the history of the EIHS program. LeJeune led the Tigers to 7-5 finishes his first two years of the program.

"I'm very proud of what we did this year . . . this program had never seen a trip to the quarterfinals before this year," he said. "The kids were really upset after this loss, but I told them the only way to not come out upset after a playoff loss is to win the state title.

"As for White Castle, they're a much-improved team," LeJeune said. "Their quarterback is a tremendous athlete, and Coach Meyer has done an outstanding job with that program."

White Castle is now focusing on Oberlin in a game in which the winner will advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Football Prep Classic on Dec. 13 and 14 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Standouts for Oberlin, under the leadership of Coach Durell Peloquin, include senior quarterback Levi Peloquin (6-1, 220), senior running back Trevor Rider (5-7, 170), senior wide receiver Jossh Fontenot (6-1, 160), senior wide receiver Collin Chatman (5-10, 175), senior defensive tackle Jack Savoy (5-9, 205), and sophomore defensive tackle Ademeon Botley (6-3, 260).

"They're a solid football team that runs the Wing-T offense and 4-2-5 defense," WCHS head coach Aaron Meyer said. "They're going to be tough to stop."

Meyer will unleash a Bulldog offensive arsenal that includes highly touted senior running back Javier Batiste (5-11, 185), junior quarterback Tahj Favorite (6-2, 185), senior running back Marcus Williams (5-10, 185), senior defensive end Marquel Carter (5-10, 165), senior defensive end Ira Anderson III (6-0, 180) and senior guard Norshad Scott (5-7, 275).

A trip to the Class 1A state championship game would mark White Castle's first appearance at the Superdome since 2010, when the Bulldogs defeated Ouachita Christian 32-20 for the 2010 Class 1-A state title.