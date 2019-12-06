The Vernon Parish Police Jury (VPPJ) released a statement on Monday in regards to the work being done on the Vernon Lake Spillway by Louisiana DOTD

It stated “La. DOTD has completed work on the Vernon Lake Spillway.”

In the post on its official Facebook page, the VPPJ noted that the lake will fill as it rains over time. The VPPJ expressed gratitude to the public for their support in awaiting the repairs.

Its post states: “We thank you for your patience and understanding as these much-needed repairs were made to the spillway”.