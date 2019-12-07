LONGVILLE – South Beauregard kept it close but could not maintain the lead and build on it against Sam Houston.

The Knights had chances in the fourth quarter but fell to the Broncos 61-56 Friday night at The Duel in the Dungeon Tournament at South Beauregard High School.

"We gave that game away, to be honest with you," South Beauregard head coach William Stanley said. "I don't think that team beat us. We missed too many free throws. We could have won it on the free throw line, and we got the lead and we shot them back into the game. We came down and took terrible shots or had a terrible turnover. We didn't capitalize when they had turnovers. We were creating turnovers and had eight steals in the fourth quarter. We didn't finish very well, and some of the free throws happened there, as well."

The strength of Sam Houston was its numbers. The Broncos platooned multiple lineups off the bench throughout the game to keep legs fresh and to present different lineup mismatches.

The Knights, on the other hand, played just seven players with a few more guys on the bench not all the way ready to start getting minutes.

"Defensively, I think they would be great, but offensively, I think they would hurt us," Stanley said. "It's kind of a Catch-22. I'm in a tough spot with wanting to play them defensively, but I'm scared on offense."

South Beauregard led 32-29 at halftime, but Sam Houston took a 44-38 lead at the end of the third quarter.

A 6-0 run by the Knights pulled them within two with 3:30 to play, and with a 1:07 remaining, a jumper by Jaydon Derouen tied it up at 54.

South Beauregard guard Collin Gunter made it 57-56 after hitting two-of-three free throws to trail by one, but the Knights could not take the lead in the final minute as Sam Houston held on for the win.

"In the first half, we were rolling," Stanley, who is in his first year at South Beauregard after coaching at Midland High School, said. "We had the fresh legs and weren't taking bad shots. I think they beat us on the boards in the second half. I'm definitely optimistic. I love this group of guys. I'm comparing apples and oranges from Class B to Class 3A, but these guys basketball IQs are way higher. They just know how to play the game."

Sam Houston had nine players record points but only three had over 10 points.

Micah Johnson led South Beauregard with 16 points, and Gunter added 12. Zach Blackwell finished with 10.