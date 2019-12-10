SIMPSON – With limited experience returning for the defending Class C State Champions, Simpson is learning a lot this season.

The Broncos will take multiple lessons from its 43-42 loss to Zwolle Tuesday night at home.

"They are inexperienced, and they have to learn ways to win," Simpson head coach Jade Losavio said. "I was proud of them. We got down 10 with four or five minutes to go and battled back."

Simpson (10-6) trailed by 10 midway through the fourth quarter but Preston Miller tied things up with a 3 and three free throws.

Trailing by 1 with under 10 seconds to go, Simpson forward Rhett Petre came up with a steal, and Coby Parker was fouled on a layup attempt with just over four seconds to play. Parker hit both free throws to give his team the lead.

However, Zwolle guard Quan Lilly was fouled on the inbound pass and hit both free throws with two seconds left.

Petre's half-court shot was off the mark, and the Hawks escaped with the win.

"It's a lesson," Losavio said. "The one thing you don't want to do is foul.

"It's a process and that's why we schedule teams like this. We found things we need to work on and some of our strengths and weaknesses. I was proud that we battled back and took the lead. We have to find ways to win these games."

Petre finished the game with 20 points and kept the Broncos in the game in the first half – scoring 14 of their 17 points.

"He can finish around the goal well, and he is the one returner from last year," Losavio said. "He has been in the system and knows certain adjustments. I was proud of him. He kept us in it. He battled against a tough team."

Miller finished with 10 points, which all came in the final period.

Not only did the Broncos lose multiple seniors from last year's squad but also starting point guard Zach Vargas in the first game to an injury. Losavio and his new-look squad know they need to continue looking forward.

"We have to peak at the right time and figure out what's working come January," Losavio said. "Losing Vargas and four of your five starters is tough, but no one is going to feel sorry for you. You have to go out and play."