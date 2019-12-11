The squadron operates out of the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.

On November 25, 2019, the Ascension Parish Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, comprised of both cadets and senior members, promoted the following four cadets to their current rank: Cadet Tech. Sgt. Ezra James, Cadet Airman Joseph Taylor, Cadet Tech. Sgt. Ethan James, Cadet Senior Airman Gabriel Carter and Cadet 2nd Lt. Justin Townsend.

The squadron operates out of the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.

Cadet 2nd Lt. Justin Townsend progressed through all ten levels of rank at the enlisted level to be qualified for cadet officer status. Promotion to CAP cadet officer status entitles that cadet to special consideration for admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy. If, instead, that cadet chooses to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, his status as a CAP cadet officer automatically qualifies him to be promoted to E-3 upon completion of basic training.

The higher rank comes with greater pay and consideration when assigning personnel to future military occupational specialty. Almost all enlisted persons are ranked as E-1 after completion of basic training.