During the week of December 2 – December 6, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Jarvis Weams, 39062 West Lane Prairieville, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

2. Jeremy Scherer, 18014 Autumn View Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Cooley Johnson, 46029 Richard Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Stephen Grant, 41060 Merrit Evans Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 52, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Amber Langley, 26188 Hwy 1032 Denham Springs, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

6. Brittany Medine, 41302 Cannon Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

7. David Bocz, 45241 Paul Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

8. Amber Corretjer, 18658 Queen Florence Farms Row Livingston, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

9. Christopher Alsay, 700 Houmas St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

10. Kobe Ruffin, 511 Iberville Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 19, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Simple Criminal Trespass, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

11. Gary Robertson, 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

12. Jessica Washburn, 10029 Hwy 937 St. Amant, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

13. April Brown, 12298 Juliet St. Gonzales, LA., age 39, ped guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Theft Valued at Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

14. Drew Daigle, 13482 BG Lane Gonzales, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Theft of a Firearm, Simple Burglary, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Simple Criminal Trespass, and Theft Valued Less than $1,000. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

15. Bret Millet, 14490 Lake Crossing Dr. Gonzales, LA., age 55, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

16. Devin Ansley, 374 Weber City Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

17. Terry Bercegeay. 14375 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Marijuana. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

18. Brennen St. Germain, 14291 Whispering Oaks Gonzales, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

19. Haylei Liles, 37131 Anderson Rd. Geismar, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

20. Marvin Millien, 502 W 6 th St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles "Chuck" Long and Robin O'Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

1. Kent Coupel, 663 Hwy 403 Napoleonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Kashod Johnson, 153 Bertrand St. Napoleonville, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

St. James Parish:

1. Shane Roussel Jr., 116 E 1 st St. Reserve, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.