Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the December 10, 2019 arrest of Malik Phillips, age 20, of New Llano, and the December 11, 2019 arrest of Trevon Hariston.

The arrest is a result of an investigation that began on February 3, 2019 in relation to a drive-by shooting which took place at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the area just South of Billy Goat Hill.

VPSO responded to a call at a convenience store located at Hwy 171 & Hwy 10 following a report that there was a gunshot victim in a vehicle at the store.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the gunshot victim, Joshua Charles McBride, age 28 of DeRidder, had been transported from the location to a local medical facility for treatment.

Deputies traveled to the medical facility and made contact with three individuals who were in the vehicle with McBride at the time of the shooting.

The witnesses advised that they had left a night club on Billy Goat Hill and were traveling South when a car approached their vehicle and fired several shots into the victim's car.

The witnesses indicated that they were unfamiliar with the area but were ultimately able to get to a convenience store where they saw an ambulance in the parking lot.

The witnesses were able to provide information to Deputies and Detectives in relation to the suspect vehicle.

Detectives immediately began interviewing individuals who were present at the night club.

Several persons of interest were interviewed shortly after the incident.

Joshua McBride was transported to a medical facility in Rapides Parish to undergo further treatment for his injuries but ultimately succumbed to his injuries on August 19, 2019.

On Friday, December 6, 2019, Agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force and VPSO Detectives made several arrests in relation to separate incidents in relation to a drive by shooting.

During the course of interviews with these subjects information was obtained in relation to the February drive-by shooting of Joshua McBride.

The information received led to the identification of the persons occupying the suspect vehicle in the February drive by shooting.

Detectives issued a warrant for Malik Phillips who was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Malik Phillips was arrested by Agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force on December 10, 2019.

Phillips was charged with one count of First Degree Murder (By Drive by Shooting), three counts of Assault by Drive By Shooting, and one count of Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. 30th JDC Judge Scott Westerchil set Phillip's bond at $2.15 Million Dollars.

Trevon Hariston turned himself in to VPSO on Nov. 11. He was booked into the VPSO Jail on one count of First Degree Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault By Drive By Shooting, and one count of Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. 30th JDC Judge Scott Westerchill has set Hariston's bond at $2.15 million dollars.