Email editor Greg Fischer gfischer@gatehousemedia.com to be featured.

Domestic Violence Offender Group

The Domestic Violence Offender Group in Gonzales meets at Turning Point Christian Counseling in Gonzales on Saturdays from 9 - 10 a.m. The DV Group in Napoleonville meets at the courthouse in Napoleonville on Thursdays from 6 - 7 p.m. These 26 week groups meet the requirements established by Louisiana Law. Contact Suzanne at dvchange@outlook.com or 225-253-9635 to attend.

Harvest Time Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, December 21, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, LA 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Free Community Flea Market

We are inviting residents of Ascension Parish to come and shop at the Community Free Flea Market on the grounds of New Hopeful Worship Center, 39067 Highway 22, Darrow, LA on December 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Residents will be able to shop for new and gently used items FREE for the entire family. There will be items such as furniture, clothes, toys, home décor, and etc. There will also be Christmas gift giveaways and stocking stuffers for all ages and a chance to win a New Barbecue Grill valued at $300.00. New Hopeful is all about people and expressing the HEART OF GOD! Please contact me via email at newhopefulwc@yahoo.com or telephone me at 225-828-0811 if you have any questions about the event.

Pop-Up Café

Need a quiet space to relax and break away from the holiday hustle & bustle? Take a breather at our Pop-Up Café at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. We'll have warm beverages, ambiance, and adult color sheets available. A gift wrapping station with "last minute supplies" will be available for patrons who need a place to wrap gifts outside of the home-- without their loved ones peeking! The Pop-Up Café will only be open from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on December 14, December 21, and December 23, 2019. This space will be designed for adults, so we ask that any children and teens be accompanied by a responsible adult. Gift wrap available while supplies last. Please call the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 622-3339 for more information.

River Region Art Camp

Please join us at our Winter Camp! Dates are: December 27, December 30, and 31, and January 2 and 3! Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Fee is $22 per day per child! You must register prior to the first day of attendance. Ages of children for camp are 6 - 13 years old. To register you can stop by the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, Gonzales, LA., You can call us at 225-644-8496 for more information. A complete schedule of activities and a registration form will be available on our website Monday, December 16. Our hours are: Wed - Sat 11:00-4:30 and Sun 12:00-4:00. You can find out more at: RRAA@riverregionartassociation.org OR www.riverregionartassociation.org.

Cookie Swap: Luminary Cards

Colorful lights line the streets, the sweet sound of carolers fills the air, and it is getting chilly outside. The holiday season is finally here, and that means it is time for one of our favorite traditions: Cookie Swap at Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville. This year, join family and friends as we come together to create luminary cards. Bring your most delicious homemade cookies and recipes to share, and sample treats from others too. All the fun happens Thursday evening, December 19, at 6:00 p.m. Registration is required to attend, and seats are sure to go quickly. Call the library at 473-8052 to reserve your spot, today!

New Year's Eve worship service

Trinity A.M.E. Church invites the public to a New Year's Eve worship experience to be held on Tuesday, December 31 from 6-8 p.m. Join us for a spirited service with encouraging music, powerful prayers, and a motivating sermon. A light reception will be held at the conclusion of the service. Trinity A.M.E. Church is located at 1420 South Darla Ave in Gonzales. The Rev. Ritney A Castine is pastor.

Cold Weather Shelter

With temperatures across the area dropping, Baton Rouge Salvation Army Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz invites men without shelter to The Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. and will be open until temperatures rise above 40 degrees. Men will need a photo ID to check in.

Baton Rouge Ballet Nutcracker

This year, as the Nutcracker returns to the Arena on December 14 & 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. BRBT's directors are already hard at work to find ways to make this year even more beautiful with creative new stagings and better visibility for many seats. Tickets are now on sale for all performances through Ticketmaster.com, the Raising Cane's River Center Arena Box Office and by calling 225-766-8379. Tickets are priced at $25-$65.

Rispone ARW Speaker

Eddie Rispone will be the keynote speaker at the Ascension Republican Women Christmas Installation Luncheon scheduled for Thursday, December 19 at 11:30 at the Clarion Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales. Cost for the lunch is $22.00 (Choice of three entrees), collected at the door (checks cash or credit cards). The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested as seating is limited at this event to 52. RSVP: 225-921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet; Noon. – Program).

Election Reflection

The 2019 Louisiana Gubernatorial Election is over, but what are the lessons we can learn by taking a look back? That’s what LPB will explore during the next taping of Louisiana Public Square. The program entitled "Election Reflection" will air statewide on LPB and on WLAE in New Orleans, Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m.