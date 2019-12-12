The 2019 Wreaths Across America Program will be held this Saturday at 10:55 a.m. at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

The event is held to ensure that those that paid the ultimate price to protect our country were remembered during the holiday season. The event sees hundreds of families and volunteers gather to honor each gravesite with a wreath every year.

Due to the incredible turnout at the event in previous years, The Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery has announced updates to their parking to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

An official release said: “Due to increased attendance, we are changing our parking this year so that we are putting safety first. We are using the Parkway Elementary School that is across the road from us for the majority of our parking. We will have vans and family cars to escort people across the road and to the committal shelter for the program. They will also be available to take you back across the road when needed. We encourage to carpool as much as possible! If you are handicapped or have a VIP pass, you will still have designated areas to park in the cemetery. Please consider coming in plenty of time to accommodate the change in parking so we can all enjoy this beautiful day.”

Wreaths Across America is an organization that advocates for the remembrance of veterans throughout the year with events. Their goal is to ensure that future generations can appreciate and honor those who defend our country.

Their website states: “What began in 1992 with a trailer load of wreaths, decorated by volunteers and laid at the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery has now become a national organization with over 1100 participating locations - all focused on the mission to Remember - Honor - and Teach.”