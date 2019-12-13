MERRYVILLE – The Panthers and Cardinals battled for three quarters, each taking the lead and going on a run at some point.

In the final period, Merryville took over and picked up an 68-56 win over Lacassine Thursday night in the Sam Jones Basketball Tournament at Merryville High School.

The defense got stops and forced turnovers in the fourth, leading to easy buckets on the other end.

"It was something we wanted to do during the whole ball game," Merryville head coach Maurice Black said. "Finally, it just registered, and they realize they needed to do that to win the game. They pulled together, got where they needed to be and got some good stops."

The Panthers sit at just 2-8 on the season, but Black believes his team is going to continue to improve as the season goes on.

"I think everybody is starting to gel a little bit more," he said. "I had more people out there than had been there. They are starting to get into better shape. Half of them were on the football team for the last couple of weeks. They've only had a few workouts. I know there are more capable of playing. It's just getting them into basketball conditioning."

Leading 47-46 entering the fourth, Merryville went on a 7-0 run to open the period and went up double digits for the first time in the game on a layup by Bryce Foster with 4:27 to play.

"We hadn't been playing defense like we are capable of playing," Black said. "Tonight, we played defense to the level we needed to. That was the key."

The Panthers' 18-2 run to being the fourth quarter was done at the rim with 14 of the points coming off a layup or tip in.

"With this team, it has to be complete team effort," Black said. "I don't have just one really outstanding player. As long as everyone works hard and gets after it, we can do pretty well. Ross Cournoyer has been really consistent at attacking the basket."

Cournoyer led Merryville with 26 points, and Braydin Hutchins finished with a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Zach Cleveland also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 boards.