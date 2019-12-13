Vernon Parish Library Director, Howard Coy, Jr. received the 2019 Lynda Carlberg Award for his contribution to libraries around Louisiana.

The award ceremony was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9th at the main branch of the Vernon Parish Library, located at 1401 Nolan Trace, Leesville, LA 71446.

The award, given by Libraries Southwest, was established to honor special individuals for their contributions to libraries, and in memory of Lynda Carlberg, director of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system from 1978 to 1997. She was active in state, regional and national library activities and many local community activities.

Libraries Southwest is a non-profit corporation interested in the promotion and enhancement of libraries and library services in Southwest Louisiana.

Libraries Southwest institutional members are Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, and Vernon Parish libraries, as well as the Armand J. Brinkhaus Community Library, Calcasieu Parish School Libraries, Frazar Memorial Library at McNeese State University, and SOWELA Technical Community College.