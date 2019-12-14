The students of Simpson High School received a sobering message on Thursday morning. The students watched a Sudden Impact Mock Crash, which is an educational event designed to show the students the horrors of a realistic drunk driving accident.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 29 people die in drunk driving accidents every day. The Sudden Impact Mock Crash is an event designed to show students the reality of how dangerous one of these crashes truly is.

The scene depicted four students in a head on collision after one had crossed into the other lane late one night. The crash would claim the life of one student. The scene took the students through the actual process that police and first responders go through when processing an accident.

Students watched as the drunk driver’s irresponsible decisions cost one person their life, another person their health, and the driver her future. Real police cars, ambulances, and fire engines were used in the mock crash. Students were taken step by step through a terrifying scenario in real-time.

The students will get the opportunity to see more of the aftermath of Thursday’s scenario when they hold a Mock Trial next Fall. The driver will be put on trial for her role in the fatal crash. This is done to show the students that one bad decision can have catastrophic consequences on so many people.

Trooper Daniel “Scott” Moreau with the Louisiana State Police spoke with the students before and after the Mock Crash. Moreau expressed to the students that he would rather face mortal danger himself than have to tell someone that their loved one died in an accident. He answered questions that the students had, and encouraged them to make responsible choices.

“We are proud to bring this to the community of Simpson, Moreau said. “This is our first Sudden Impact Mock Crash in Vernon Parish.”

Moreau spoke about Sudden Impact and the work the program does across the state.

“Sudden Impact is a standardized program that is taught around the state of Louisiana. It has been in existence for 22 years, and it has expanded to every part of the state,” Moreau said. “Simpson has always been a part of this, but this is the first time we were able to bring a mock crash here.”

Although the logistics of planning and preparing a Mock Crash can be challenging, Moreau expressed that he’d like to bring one to more schools.

“The Mock Crash covers a lot of important topics like underage drinking, drinking and driving, seatbelt use, and distracted driving.” Moreau said. “Those factors can be the difference between life and death.”

Moreau expressed that working with Simpson High School has been a positive experience and remarked on how receptive they were to the program.

“Simpson High School has always been proactive in trying to get as many things that are available to them to educate their students and save lives.”