Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Lambert are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reports the arrest of 51-year-old Tregg Babin for unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft, simple criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass. Deputies are still actively seeking the whereabouts of 48-year-old Jason Lambert who is facing the same charges.

On December 5, deputies responded to an undisclosed business in reference to Babin and Lambert being observed on surveillance video stealing approximately 50-100 thousand dollars in globe valves.

Babin was arrested on Wednesday, December 11 and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Lambert are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO