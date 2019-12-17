The Board of Selectmen voted in favor of adopting a resolution authorizing Mayor Edwin Reeves to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement. This would take place with the Atchafalaya Basin Levee District for the Plaquemine Levee Trail Project.

The Board of Selectmen met for their regularly scheduled meeting, December 10. Agenda items for the meeting included several nuisance hearings and regular committee reports.

The meeting began with a nuisance hearing regarding Twisted Burgers. This establishment is located in District 1. The owner had previously rented out the building for private parties, which resulted in several complaints.

The owner, David McClaughlin said the majority of the issues arose once a second party started nearby.

Plaquemine's Chief of Police, Kenneth Payne requested that any businesses that are hosting or renting out their property for an event speak with the Plaquemine Police Department regarding security prior to the event taking place.

Following the nuisance hearings, there was an update from the Main Street Board provided by Chairperson Keith Desselle.

He said the All Is Bright event earlier this month was a good evening and had a great turnout as well. He said there were a total of 72 vendors present that evening.

Next, the Board of Selectmen voted in favor of adopting a resolution authorizing Mayor Edwin Reeves to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement. This would take place with the Atchafalaya Basin Levee District for the Plaquemine Levee Trail Project.

Lastly, in his report Fire Chief Darren Ramirez provided an update to the status of available smoke detectors. He acknowledged those who submitted applications for smoke detectors, but the fire department is still waiting on more to arrive.