Over 1,100 cemeteries across the nation celebrated Wreaths Across America on Saturday, December 14.

The day serves to remind citizens of the noble sacrifice made by the men and women who have died in the service of their country.

The Leesville Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol hosted an event at the Evans Community to honor these proud soldiers who are buried in their community.

A prayer was led by WWII veteran Jack Jones. Jones served in the U.S. Navy during the war and was aboard the U.S.S. Tennessee during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Jones survived the attack and wanted to honor those who had fallen before him.

During his prayer, Jones thanked God for the privilege to defend his country, and for the sacrifice so many have made to do so.

After the prayer, a minute of silence was given for the deceased. Following that, the national anthem was played as those in attendance stood proudly to honor the American Flag. After the anthem, it was time to place the ceremonial wreaths to honor each branch of the military. Jack Jones placed the wreath to honor the Navy.

Larry Galloway laid the ceremonial Wreath for the U.S. Army, Ron Kariker laid the Wreath for the Air Force.

Sam Welch placed a wreath for the M.I.A/P.O.W. Welch was dressed in his Civil War reenactment uniform. This was suggested because there are many Civil War soldiers also buried in the Evans Community Cemetery. Glen Mear placed a wreath in honor of the U.S. Marine Corps. Doug Plummer placed a wreath in honor of the U.S. Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.

After the official ceremony, the Civil Air Patrol Cadets assisted families in placing wreaths on the graves of their loved ones. There were 85 wreaths placed that day and to ensure that the deceased veteran would ever be forgotten.