According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday, December 20, deputies responded to a call regarding dog fighting at a residence on CyBean Road in Donaldsonville.

When deputies arrived, they located approximately 15 people fleeing the scene where a dog fight was in progress.

Detectives arrived on scene and located ten dogs. Two dogs that were engaged in a fight were severely injured, and one subsequently died.

Detectives also located ten vehicles that were left at the residence, and search warrants were obtained on the vehicles. Detectives seized a quantity of drugs, guns, money, dog fighting paraphernalia, and drug paraphernalia.

The following people have been arrested in connection with this case and were arrested on dog fighting charges on Friday, Dec. 20 and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. All bonds were set at $30,000 by Judge Stromberg.

Joseph Duncan, 36, of Donaldsonville.

Jarret Bringier, 30, of Darrow and was released on bond on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The following were arrested on Saturday, Dec. 21 and charged with dog fighting. All bonds were set at $30,000.

Keith Williams Jr., 37, of Donaldsonville.

Joshua Jones, 32, of Donaldsonville.

Detectives are still actively searching for:

34-year-old Blake Chatman, of Donaldsonville.

Kenneth Miller, 32, of Donaldsonville.

Michael Williams, 50, of Donaldsonville.

"Cases of animal cruelty will always be taken serious," said Sheriff Bobby Webre. "We will not tolerate dog fighting or anything like it in Ascension Parish."

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office