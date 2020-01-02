For those high school students interested in attending a four-year college, taking the ACT is one of the most pivotal task in applying.

The ACT is a test that students should study for in advance, as studies show there are tricks and tips to being successful when taking the grueling test.

An ACT BootCamp is being offered in DeRidder.

ACT BootCamp is designed with the student in mind. ACT BootCamp is a set of three-two hour sessions that have been proven to help students have a better understanding of the ACT by equipping them with skills and tools to perform at their personal best.

The first session is set for Jan. 11. Session 1 is all about TIPS and TECH. In session one ACT BootCamp provides students with an overview of the calculator that is recommended for students to use and provides the students tips on how to be successful in the Math and English portions of the ACT. Session one is vital for success in session two.

To attend the class, tickets cost 50$ and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. For more information visit ACT BootCamp on Facebook.