Rev. Laraine Waughtal, pastor of First United Methodist Church, announced the church will host the 4th Annual For Those Who Protect and Serve Appreciation Banquet. The banquet will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall located on the corner of Pine Street and Port Street.

This event will recognize and honor the dedicated men and women that serve in law enforcement and are first responders who put their lives in harm's way to help and protect our citizens and contribute to our quality of life, said Rev. Waughtal.

She further stated, "We host this banquet to say thank you to the brave citizens that make sacrifices daily for our community."

Proceeds from this event will be used for scholarships for graduating seniors who are dependents of law enforcement officers and first responders.

Since their first banquet, First United Methodist Church has awarded $4,000 to graduating seniors from the parish schools.

Banquet entertainment will feature Dylan and Neli Terry. Dylan and Neli are the co-owners of Front Porch Pick'n.

They have performed at various functions throughout the holiday season. Dylan is a guitarist with the Voice's runner-up Gyth Rigdon.

Business and Corporate sponsorships are available at Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze levels. All sponsorships come with either two or four banquet tickets depending on sponsorship level. Patron sponsorships are available for $100. General public tickets can be purchased for $25 at the church office. Seating is limited and regular ticket sales are limited to 100. Early reservations are recommended.

Rev. Waughtal encourages the community to show support for our hard working public servants that work to keep our community safe. For more information about ticket reservations and banquet sponsorships, call Erin at 463-4491.