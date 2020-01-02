An iconic R&B group is coming to the Golden Nugget Casino Resort in April.

The Golden Nugget Casino Resort Center in Lake Charles has recently announced that Boyz II Men will be coming to the venue on Saturday April 17th.

Boyz II Men have won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The group is best remembered for bringing R&B back into the forefront of popular culture in the 1990s. They are also known for being pioneers in the New Jack Swing subgenre of R&B which combined hip hop beats with R&B harmony.

Some of the group’s signature hits include classics like “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee,” and “Motownphilly.” The groups popularity was so massive during the 90s that their hit “End of the Road” stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for thirteen weeks, shattering the previous record held by Elvis Presley.

Tickets will become available January. 17, and can be purchased at www.goldennugget.com.