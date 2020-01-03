Outpatient Medical Center Inc. (OMC Inc.) is honored to announce the re-engineering of Dental services by hiring Dr. Kevin Hamilton, D.D.S, Mary Rowland, BSDH and Dr. Lauren Smith, DMD.

Dr. Hamilton will serve as the new Chief Dental Officer and support OMC Inc.’s Leesville location.

Along with him, Mary Rowland will serve the Leesville location as a Dental Hygienist. Dr. Smith will serve as the General Dentist in OMC Inc.’s Natchitoches location.

Dr. Hamilton is a great addition to the OMC Inc. team considering he has built an extensive resume since graduating from Louisiana State University in 1996 earning a DDS. Later in his career, Dr. Hamilton continued his education by earning a Certificate of I.V./Parenteral Conscious Sedation from the School of Dentistry in California, Louisiana State Board of Dentistry Dental License, Louisiana State Board of Dentistry Nitrous Oxide License and a Texas State Board of Dentistry Dental License. Dr. Hamilton maintained the Dean’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List from 1990-1996.

The American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology Dental Student Award, General Dentist Award, Pierre Fauchard Academy Award and Southwest Academy of Restorative Dentistry Award.

Mary Rowland joins OMC Inc. bringing 27 years of experience as a Dental Hygienist graduating from Northeast Louisiana University in 1992.

Along with earning a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene Rowland has a Louisiana Dental Hygiene License, Local Anesthesia License, Nitrous Oxide Sedation License and a CPR/BLS for Healthcare Provider Certification.

Rowland prides herself on 19 years of participation in Dentist with a Heart Day by providing care for underserved populations. Accompanying Rowland is Dr. Lauren Smith bringing 15 years of experience as a Dentist.

Dr. Smith graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 2004. Her career has been spent covering the full scope of private dental practices across the country.

OMC Inc. is excited to upgrade its patient experience with new equipment, software and new staff. Chief Executive Officer, Carl I. Walters II, said “Outpatient Medical Center Inc. is honored and pleased to bring in Dr. Hamilton and our new Dental Services team.

Their private practice business acumen, patient-centeredness, customer service sensitivity and vision for elevating and better integrating Dental Services is aligned to support our Executive Team’s and Board of Director’s vision for elevated strategic alignment of integrated Dental Services.

We are confident the community will appreciate the enhanced patient access into our Leesville Health Center Dental Services and strengthened Dental Service-line across the company.” It is encouraged that all patients get preventive dental checkups every 6 months. OMC Inc. is accepting new patients now at our location below: 337-238-1274 - 908 S. 10th Street, Leesville, La 71446