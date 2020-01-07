Beta Sig of DeRidder has announced that they will have their 22nd annual Twelfth Night Dance at Celebrations in Leesville. All proceeds of the event will go to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to making an impact in the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy and related life-threatening diseases for over 65 years.

Locally, Beta Sig of DeRidder has raised thousands of dollars over the years to benefit the great work done by MDA.

“For 21 years, Beta Sig of DeRidder has hosted a Twelfth Night dance to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” said Mickey Edmonds. “This past year they raised $11,000, which is the highest total to date!”

Edmonds is the Executive Director of MDA Lafayette which covers most of Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. They are a far-reaching branch of MDA and are a multi-faceted resource for all who are suffering from muscular dystrophy and related illnesses.

Edmonds praised Beta Sig of DeRidder for the money they’ve raised over the years, and their support of MDA. “Beta Sig has been amazing,” she said. “They have been an integral part of raising awareness, and helping patients with all the money they’ve raised.”

According to MDS, Beta Sig of DeRidder has raised approximately $122,000 for MDA over the last 21 years. The money raised helps MDA with resources such as state-of-the-art support groups and a Care Center at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

Beta Sig also helps send kids to MDA summer camp at Camp Starlite in Pollock, LA. The camp costs nothing for the families and is often a life changing experience for the kids.

Admission to the dance is $15 dollars and tickets will be available at the door. According to Beta Sig The event will consist of a dance, raffle and silent auction. The dress code is casual attire and there will be appetizers. The event is BYOB.

To get involved with MDA Lafayette log on to their Facebook Page or on their website at www.mda.org. For more information on the Beta Sig Twelfth Night Dance call member Janna Leach at (225)-329-3435.