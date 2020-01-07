As Coach O, Heisman winner Joe Burrow, and the rest of the LSU Tigers prepare to take on Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging all those who want to watch the game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to use extreme caution when purchasing those must-have tickets on the secondary market.

“It has been a truly historic season for our Fighting Tigers, and playing the title game right here in Louisiana adds to the fun we will have on January 13th,” said General Landry. “Unfortunately, we also know that consumers lose millions of dollars each year due to scammers selling phony tickets; so I strongly encourage Tiger fans to be cautious when purchasing tickets to the National Championship game.”

General Landry also added a huge “Geaux Tigahs!” and offered the following tips to consumers hoping to buy tickets:

Be skeptical of anything that seems too good to be true. Tickets being offered for less than face value should immediately set off alarm bells.

Stick with reputable ticket brokers and resellers, like The Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace run through Ticketmaster, which verifies tickets prior to sale. Tickets being sold through alternative means, such as Craigslist or scalpers outside the stadium, are nearly impossible to verify.

See if the seller belongs to the National Association of Ticket Brokers, whose members must guarantee every ticket sold on their websites and provide a double-money-back refund if tickets are not delivered.

Don’t buy fake PDF tickets. The College Football Playoff Ticket Office has indicated that NO printable PDF tickets will be accepted or considered a valid form of entry for this game.

Verify mobile tickets. Mobile tickets can only be transferred via the official College Football Playoff app, which is available for download on Apple and Android phones.

Use payment methods that come with protection. If possible, use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you will not be able get your money back.

If in doubt, ask the experts. If you have questions about tickets or other game day queries, visit the official College Football Playoff website at www.collegefootballplayoff.com or contact the College Football Playoff Ticket Office directly by phone at 469-706-9010 or by email at tickets@collegefootballplayoff.com.

To learn more about scams and fraud, visit www.AGJeffLandry.com or call General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.