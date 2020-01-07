A local gospel group is doing it’s part to help those affected by last month’s devastating tornado. The Lord’s Ambassadors will be performing live in concert at Diamond Baptist Church in DeRidder.

Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken up with all proceeds and merchandise sales going to benefit tornado victims in the Rosepine area. Chicken dinner plates will also be sold at the event with all proceeds going to the victims. The concert will be held on January 25 starting at 5 p.m.

Diamond Baptist Church Pastor Bill Smith made the following statement ahead of the event:

“We, the Folks of Diamond Baptist Church sincerely appreciate and give thanks to "The Lords Ambassadors" for their compassion and love in reaching out to the Families in the IKES Community that suffered devastation and one fatality caused by the recent Monster Tornado that ripped through their community, homes, and lives. We whole heartily welcome and support this offer raise money to help those affected. We thank ‘You’ but we praise ‘God.’”

The Lord’s Ambassador’s are a local Southern Gospel singing group whose purpose is to share the word of Jesus Christ through their music. The band started in the early 90’s and still performs many shows today. They have produced CD’s of their music, with their latest one titled “It’s Feelin’ Fine.” The band notably does not charge admission for any of their concerts, because it is their belief that the Lord will provide for their needs.

For more information on The Lord’s Ambassadors log on to their Facebook page, email them at eholliday04@att.net, or by phone message/text at 337-401-1365.







