The DeRidder Police Department is actively searching for the person or persons responsible for the incident that damaged a fire hydrant and caused a major water leak in DeRidder. The incident happened on Monday and resulted in a city-wide boil advisory that lasted for over a day. Police are seeking information from the public

The DeRidder Police Department issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

“On Monday, January 6th, 2020 the DeRidder Police and Fire Departments responded to a damaged fire hydrant and major water leak at the intersection of Washington Street and Shirley Street. The suspect vehicle left the scene without stopping. The vehicle caused significant damage to the hydrant and a water line. The vehicle is described as a red or maroon truck, pulling a utility flatbed type trailer. It is believed the vehicle continued north into Vernon Parish. The attached photo is a vehicle of interest in the investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please call the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911 or Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918 to remain anonymous. A cash reward is offered for the information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) involved.”