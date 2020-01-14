The Pregnancy Care Center of DeRidder is holding a special event on January 19, on the steps of the Beauregard Parish Courthouse at 2 p.m.

The pro-life nonprofit organization will be gathering in honor of Sanctity of Life Sunday. Similar gatherings take place across the country typically on the Sunday before January 22.

This is done to coincide with the day abortion was made legal in the United States on January 22, 1973. It is used as a national day of prayer. According to the Pregnancy Care Center of DeRidder the day is intended for those at the gathering to pray for the lives of the unborn who were aborted.

“The gathering is for anyone who wants to come,” said Pregnancy Care Center Director Theresa Allan. “We will have a word of prayer, and talk about what we do at the Pregnancy Care Center of DeRidder.”

The Pregnancy Care Center of DeRidder also uses this day to kick off its annual fundraising campaign for the work it does in supporting local mothers having a difficult time with their pregnancy.

Its “Baby Bottle Boomerang” campaign is designed to raise funds for the DeRidder Pregnancy Care Center and all the resources it offers mothers and their babies. The campaign starts when someone picks up an empty baby bottle from the Pregnancy Care Center and fills it with change. Bottles are returned when they are full and the money is used to help the center in its endeavors to help mothers and babies in need.

As a nonprofit, the Pregnancy Care Center is only able to do what it does due to the generous donations of people in the community.

“We are so grateful for the churches, businesses, and individuals that donate to us. It means so much,” Allan said. “We are not funded by the government, and we are a faith based nonprofit. Everything we get goes to help others.”

The Pregnancy Care Center offers resources such as pregnancy testing, ultrasound examinations, medicaid applications, community resources & referrals, infant resources & supplies, and education.

Theresa Allan expressed that the Pregnancy Care Center focuses on education and support for mothers and their babies.

“We have a wonderful program here”, Allan said. “Our educational program is twice a month, and it follows them throughout their pregnancy up until their child is two years old. We have quite a few women who do the whole program.”

Allan also expressed that she takes pride in the fact that all of the resources given to the mothers come at no cost to them.

“Everything here is free. Diapers, wipes, clothes, and plenty of other things.” Allan said. “They can get the basics. We also have places we can refer to them as well.”

Allan also stated that although it is a Christian faith-based organization, it does not push religion on those that come to it for assistance.

To donate to the Pregnancy Care Center of DeRidder, log on to pregnancycarecenterderidder.com.