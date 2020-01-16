Email editor Greg Fischer gfischer@gatehousemedia.com to be featured.

Smoking Age Increases

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that it is against the law to sell tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and other vapor smoking products to anyone under the age of 21. An amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, signed by the President on Dec. 20, 2019, raises the minimum age for purchasing those products from 18 to 21 nationwide. Louisiana law has not been amended to address this change. However, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control advises Louisiana retailers that federal agencies may enforce this change in federal law. Visit the Retail Sales of Tobacco Products page at FDA.gov for more information.

Dancing For A Cause

The Arc of East Ascension is still taking nominations for Star Dancers for 2020. The event will be held at the Lamar Dixon 4-H building on July 11, 2020, 7:00 p.m. Deadline to nominate someone will be January 31, 2020 (you can also nominate yourself). Please call 225-621-2005 or email sharonmorris@thearcea.org for more details.

Beads For Sale

The Arc of East Ascension now has Mardi Gras Beads for sale. For more information, please call 225-621-2005 or e-mail sharon.morris@thearcea.org.

VFW Pancakes & Bingo

Please RSVP with Missy at 22-5-644-1028 to have a BINGO and Pancake Breakfast at Azalea Estates on January 24 at 9:30 a.m.

St. Luke Food Pantry

The St. Luke Food Pantry will be open to the community's needy and elderly individuals on the 4th Friday of each month 9-11 a.m. beginning January 24, 2020. Located at 300 Oak St. Donaldsonville, LA. For more information contact Grace Vaughn 225-473-3521 or 225-473-9075.

Harvest Time Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, January 18, 2020 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, LA 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Girl Chat

Let's have girl Talk! IRISE Counseling Services presents Girl Chat Jan. 11, 2020-Feb. 1, 2020 (Saturdays Only) 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Group Topics: Self Esteem, Bullying, Social Media, Peer Pressure, Mental Health, Relationships, etc. Cost - $30 per session. Target Age Group: 13-18 years old (Middle and High School girls). For more information contact Laurice Harrison, MAPC, LPC-S 225-647-9001 or email irisecounselingservices@gmail.com or 214 S. Burnside Ave. Ste. 203 Gonzales, LA 70737.

Domestic Violence Offender Group

The Domestic Violence Offender Group in Gonzales meets at Turning Point Christian Counseling in Gonzales on Saturdays from 9 - 10 a.m. The DV Group in Napoleonville meets at the courthouse in Napoleonville on Thursdays from 6 - 7 p.m. These 26-week groups meet the requirements established by Louisiana Law. Contact Suzanne at dvchange@outlook.com or 225-253-9635 to attend.

Cold Weather Shelter

With temperatures across the area dropping, Baton Rouge Salvation Army Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz invites men without shelter to The Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. and will be open until temperatures rise above 40 degrees. Men will need a photo ID to check in.

Live Model Drawing

The River Region Art Association invites you to join us in "Drawing a Live Model." Each Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. we will have the opportunity to draw a real person in several different poses! This unique experience will give you practice in drawing the proportions of the body and in drawing facial features! Some of our artists will be on hand to assist you. You will need a sketch book and a drawing pencil, bring a friend and enjoy a relaxing night putting pencil to paper. Fee for the night is $10 which you can pay at the door. Would it be great to get a whole gang of your friends to learn how to draw a live model too! This is an adult activity, so come and enjoy it with us. Call us at the Depot Art Gallery, 225-644-8496 for more information. Class is held at 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, Gonzales, LA. Our hours are: Wed - Sat 11:00-4:30 and Sun 12:00-4:00 You can find out more at: rraa@riverregionartassociation.org or www.riverregionartassociation.org.

Health Fair

Start a new life by getting healthier in January. Make this the year you look and feel your best. Forget fad diets and the latest exercise craze; getting fit starts with making positive lifestyle changes that last a lifetime. Get your blood pressure taken, pulse ox test done and learn about diabetes, cancer and other diseases at the Health Fair, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Prevost Hospital will be providing all the medical expertise, including information about their upcoming great renovations. In recognition of National Nutrition Month, the library will also be show casing health books that may be borrowed to help you get healthier. Call the library in Donaldsonville at 473-8052 for more information!

Spring Art Camp

Spring Art Camp is presented by the River Region Art Association at their location at 320 East Ascension St. Dates for the camp are April 6, 7, 8 and 9. Our age groups are 6 -11 and 12 years and up. The Camp fee is $22/day/per child. Activities are hands-on and allow your child to express their own creative spirit. Just a sampling of two of the activities will be "Paper Flowers a Plenty," and a "Stained Glass" picture with a twist! The complete list of the activities and other information can be found on our FaceBook page and Website. The registration form will be found on our website www.riverregion artassociation.org. or FaceBook page. For more information you can call 225-644-8496 the Depot Art Gallery and leave a message for Sharon Flanagan.

March Into Art

"March Into Art" is an art contest is for students aged 6 -11 and 12 -17 in our area. Students will be judged in their own age category. Art categories are Painting, Drawing, Mixed Media and Photography, and Digital Art. All entries must be framed and suitable for hanging. Instructions for framing can be found on our website and Facebook sites. An entry form can be found on our Website or Facebook page. "Take in" for art will be held March 13-14 at the Depot Art Gallery. Times for Take In are Friday, March 13 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. There is a $2.00 per entry fee for this contest. Student artwork will be available for the public to view until March 28. A reception will be held on March 28 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. If you need more information, please contact the Depot Gallery 225-844-8496 and leave a message for Betty Marks.