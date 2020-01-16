The Baton Rouge area All-Metro football teams contained nine players from Ascension Parish. That was equaled by the area's volleyball standouts.

Just recently, the All-Metro volleyball teams were released, and nine players from the parish were selected.

It was a terrific volleyball season in Ascension. All six teams made the playoffs, and three schools reached the state tournament in Kenner.

East Ascension fielded the most All-Metro selections of any parish team with three.

East Ascension finished the season with a 31-12 record. They entered the Division-I playoffs as the seventh seed.

The Lady Spartans swept both Destrehan and H.L. Bourgeois in the first two rounds of the playoffs, pushing them through to the state tournament for the first time in two years.

There, East Ascension was beaten by second-seeded Mandeville in the quarterfinals.

In addition to being named the District 4 Offensive MVP, senior Truli Joseph was also named the All-Metro Outstanding Player.

Joseph piled up 584 kills, 215 digs, 84 blocks and 56 aces this season.

Joining her on the All-Metro team were fellow seniors Londyn Brown and Daisha Mosley. Brown led the team in assists with 895 and also collected 263 digs. Mosley was second on the team in kills with 454. She also had 233 digs and 60 aces.

Dutchtown and St. Amant each had two players make the Division I & II All-Metro team.

Dutchtown finished with the best record in the parish. The Lady Griffins went 34-8 this season.

Dutchtown was the fourth seed in the Division-I playoffs. They beat both Denham Springs and Sam Houston in the first two rounds of the postseason, punching their ticket to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

However, the Lady Griffins fell to fifth-seeded Fontainebleau in the quarterfinals.

Making the All-Metro first team were senior Zoe Wooten and junior India Bennett. Wooten had 363 kills, 212 digs and 72 blocks, while Bennett compiled 307 kills, 257 digs and 127 blocks.

St. Amant finished the season with a 21-15 record. They made the Division-I playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

The Lady Gators swept both Hammond and Central in the first two rounds of the postseason, which allowed them to make the state tournament for an amazing 10th straight season.

In the quarterfinals, they were defeated in four sets by eventual state champion Mount Carmel. It was Mount Carmel's sixth straight state title victory.

In addition to being named the District 4 Defensive MVP, junior Gracie Duplechein was first-team All-Metro. Duplechein had 421 assists, 352 digs and 319 kills this season.

Joining her on the All-Metro first-team squad was senior Elaina Anderson. Anderson had a stellar .409 hitting percentage this season, while piling up 238 kills, 58 blocks and 56 digs.

St. Amant, Dutchtown and East Ascension all shared the district title.

Meanwhile, Ascension Catholic won an outright district championship during the season.

The Lady Bulldogs swept No. 25 Calvary Baptist in the first round of the playoffs, and in the next round, they won a thrilling five-set match against ninth-seeded Westminster Christian to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time in four years.

There, they fell to top-seeded Metairie Park Country Day, a team that had won three straight state championships.

Senior Catherine Rome made the Division III, IV & V All-Metro team. Rome had 344 kills and 166 digs this season.