Pitkin High School is proud to announce the 2020 Pitkin High School Homecoming Court.

The court members are:

Back: Junior Maids Alicen Rootz & Lauren Longino, Sophomore Maids Emily Milton & Daisy Rhame, and Freshmen Maids Anna White & Sadie Yeley.

Front: Senior Maids Isabella Willis, Kelsey Woods, and Dakota Sweat.

Pitkin High School will have its Homecoming Week on January 21-25, 2020.

The basketball teams will be playing the Anacoco Indians starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 24.

The court will be presented after the basketball games, around 9 pm.

There will be a reception for the "0" Alumni during the games. Gumbo and drinks will also be sold for $5.

A Community Parade will take place on Thursday, January 23 at 5 p.m., line up at 4:30 p.m. There will be a Community Pep Rally in the Gym immediately after the parade.