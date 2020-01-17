Days of rain made for slick and muddy conditions, but Leesville overcame to pick up a win on Senior Night.

The Wampus Cats added two goals late in the second half to defeat Bolton 3-0 Thursday night at home.

"Right now, in district play, we are not getting the same competition we get by playing in tournaments, but competition is competition," Leesville head coach Jacob Chambers said. "The team we saw today put it out there with us. They gave us a good look, and we play them again on Monday."

Leesville also honored four of its seniors – Sam Brocato, Mattis Schmidt, Gabe Grant and Efosa Evbuomwan.

"Sam is a four-year player for us, and he's worked hard," Chambers said. "The first two years, he didn't get a lot time because of the great goalie playing before him. Now, he's stepped up. We were hesitant last year, but in the first game, he made some great saves, and we realized we had a great keeper. It's going to be sad when he leaves, but he left a great mark on this program. Gabe gives us physicality on the backline and deceptive speed. Mattis gives huge effort that helps us out a lot. It frees up other players."

Leesville got on the board first with a goal by Phillip Brown after the Bolton keeper was unable to handle a shot off the bar in the 40th minute, allowing a Brown shot.

The Wampus Cats pitched a shutout and allowed very few shots on goal throughout the contest.

"We stayed organized, for the most part," Chambers said. "We got to the right spots, but we didn't play the cleanest game. Our positioning was good enough and cleaned up some things."

Evbuomwan scored off an assist from Andrew Delapp in the 65th minute, and in the the 80th minute, he added his second goal on a breakaway, 1-on-1 with the keeper.

"He is a big weapon because of his speed and physicality," Chambers said. "He also has a good mentality. He's constantly going for it and is communicating. He's always working hard. He's one of those leaders that will do what he says instead of just saying it. With him on the field, it always makes the backline of the defense keep an eye on him, allowing our midfielders to take a little more space."

The win puts the Wampus Cats at 7-7-3 on the year with a few weeks left in the season. Chambers knows his guys still have some work to do if they want to make an impact in the postseason.

"We have to have a week where we can actually come out here and practice instead of being in the gym," Chambers said. "It comes down to stepping up when you get a chance. Sometimes, we're scared when that ball falls in front of our feet in front of the goal."