The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) is actively searching for Joby Boyle, of Leesville.

He has active warrants in relation to a recent theft. On January 17 the VPSO announced that two dirt bikes had been stolen from a residence on Howard Churchman Road in Rosepine.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Boyle, Hayden Myers, Zack Sylvest allegedly entered onto the property of a residence located on Bill Churchman Road in Rosepine and stole the two dirt bikes. Myers and Sylvest were arrested after they were found riding one of the dirtbikes.

The second dirtbike is still missing and the VPSO is asking the public for information as to its whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Boyle's or the dirtbike’s whereabouts can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311, Detective David Vance at 337-238-7248, or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233.

Those submitting information do not have to give their name.