ANACOCO – With time winding down and Singer surging, Anacoco needed a bucket late to hold on to the home win.

The Indians hit from the line when they needed to as they defeated the Hornets 45-44 Tuesday night at Anacoco High School.

"It's a huge win for us because of the way we came out," Anacoco head coach Brad Prichard said. "We looked like we've never played ball together before. We had to wake up. I thought we finished the first half pretty well, and we went into the second half playing the way we needed to be playing."

Trailing 43-41 with 29 seconds to play, Singer hit free throws on back-to-back possessions to take a 44-43 lead.

Anacoco could not get a clean look off with under five seconds remaining, but Anacoco forward Braydon Blakeway was fouled trying to gather an offensive rebound.

Blakeway's first free throw attempt touched every inch of the rim but fell through to tie it up, and he hit the second one to take the lead.

"We need him," Prichard said about Blakeway. "He's a big, long guy. He can score from the outside and inside. It's nice to see him step up in district play."

Singer's inbound pass was bobbled and went out of bounds, giving Anacoco the win.

"We competed and stayed in the game," Singer head coach Charles Carlin said. "We stayed focused for most of the game. I came over here in my younger days, and this is a hard place to win at. Taking them down to the wire like that, hats off to our players. They bounced back well from our last game (against Pitkin). I'm looking forward to Friday against Elizabeth."

The two free throws were not Blakeway's only big plays, however.

Singer led 20-5 early in the second quarter, but Blakeway pulled down an offensive rebound, went coast-to-coast and put down a dunk on the other end.

From there, the Indians went on an 18-0 run to take a 23-20 lead.

"I was telling them that we needed to push the ball," Prichard said. "We got the rebound, pushed and sealed the deal with a dunk. It got our fans into it, and it got our attention. Our enthusiasm was there that we needed to have."

However, Singer guard Landon Logue hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to make it 23-23 at the break.

The Hornets led 33-30 after the third quarter, setting up Anacoco's big shots down the stretch.

Kellen Haymon led Anacoco (17-12, 2-0) with 12 points, and Landry Alligood finished with 11.

Isaiah Belton led all scorers with 14, and Logue finished with 10 points.

"We are working together," Carlin said. "We have to play hard, play smart and play together. We played hard, we played together and somewhat smart. We didn't quite put all three together, but it's an improvement. I'm proud of them."