ANACOCO – The defense for Anacoco was the difference maker in its second district match up of the year.

The Lady Indians got in passing lanes and deflected passes all night in their 51-47 win Tuesday night against Singer at home.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Anacoco head coach Tim Parker said. "I had been keeping an eye on them. I know what they have been doing, offensively and defensively. I tried to scout them the best I can. We're limping a bit right now and are missing a few key players, but the girls did an awesome job and came through when it was important."

Singer fell behind early and could never really get into a good rhythm, offensively.

"We came out and played well in the first half and came out cold in the second half," Singer head coach Ashley Marcantel said. "They outscored us in the third quarter, and that was the difference. We had some mental breakdowns, but I thought we played well coming into Anacoco. It's hard to play here. The environment is tough."

Anacoco tallied 15 steals and 22 deflections in the win.

"We're trying to get better defensively," Parker said. "We've spent a lot of time, as of late, in practice trying to work on closeouts, not getting beat on drives and things like that. Boxing out is an important thing for us right now.

"We are putting a lot of weight on our point guard (Cally Hooks) right now. Some of the kids aren't as experienced as she is. We have to rely more on the defensive side of the ball."

The Lady Indians (17-13, 1-1) went up 10-2 after a layup by Bella Henry midway through the first quarter, but the Lady Hornets ended the period on an 11-0 run to take a 13-10 lead after the first.

Anacoco and Singer battled back-and-forth throughout the next two quarters, and the Lady Indians led 38-34 heading in the final period.

"Their half-court trap gave us some problems," Marcantel said. "We haven't seen a lot of that this year. We knew they were doing it coming into the game. They put a lot of pressure on our guards, and they are bigger than us, across the board."

With 55 seconds remaining, Singer forward Maddie Jones picked up a steal and converted on the other end on a layup to make it 50-47.

However, the Lady Hornets (13-8, 1-1) struggled to hit free throws down the stretch, and Anacoco picked up the win.

"We did well to come back from eight points down, but some key free throws were the difference," Marcantel said. "I feel like if we hit those, it's a whole different ball game."

Cally Hooks led the Lady Indians with 25 points, and Bailey Davis finished 11.

"I can't say enough things about Cally," Parker said. "We continue to load her up. She's carried a tremendous amount of weight this year. We've just added weight, and she's bounced back and responded."

Kayleigh Hardwick led Singer with 17, and Paula Munoz added 11.

"I think we have got to get better at handling pressure," Marcantel said. "We have to stay in the game plan that we come in with for the entire game. We have a lot of young girls, and this is their first year. Going up to Class B, this type of play isn't what we are used to."