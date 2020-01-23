The Pregnancy Care Center of DeRidder held a special event on the steps of the Beauregard Courthouse in DeRidder on Sunday. Sanctity of Life Sunday is a national pro-life event that many communities use as a day of prayer, and to advocate for abortion to be banned in the U.S.

The event saw many residents arrive and show their support for the day and its message. There were poems read, messages of thanks given, and prayers made for lives lost to abortion. Pregnancy Care Center Theresa Allan was the host of the event and thanked everyone for attending.

The Pregnancy Care Center of DeRidder also uses this day to kick off its annual fundraising campaign for the work they do in supporting local mothers having a difficult time with their pregnancy.

Their “Baby Bottle Boomerang” campaign is designed to raise funds for the DeRidder Pregnancy Care Center and all the resources they offer mothers and their babies. The campaign starts when someone picks up an empty baby bottle from the Pregnancy Care Center, and fills it with change. Bottles are returned when they are full and the money is used to help the center in its endeavors to help mothers and babies in need.

As a nonprofit, the Pregnancy Care Center is only able to do what it does due to the generous donations of people in the community.

In an earlier interview, Theresa Allen spoke to the Beauregard Daily News and spoke about all that their program does for local women.

“We are so grateful for the churches, businesses, and individuals that donate to us. It means so much,” Allan said. “We are not funded by the government, and we are a faith-based nonprofit. Everything we get goes to help others.”

The program follows mothers from their pregnancy to when their baby is two years old. During that time the center offers resources like, supplies, moral support, education, and all of these things are offered to the mothers for free.

Allan expressed that she takes pride in the fact that all of the resources given to the mothers come at no cost to them.

“Everything here is free. Diapers, wipes, clothes,” Allan said. “They can get the basics. We also have places we can refer to them as well.”

Allan also stated that although they are a Christian faith-based organization, they do not push religion on those that come to them for assistance.

To donate to the Pregnancy Care Center of DeRidder, log on to pregnancycarecenterderidder.com.