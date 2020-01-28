According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, when deputies arrived on scene, they located 33 dogs living in horrid conditions. One dog was located deceased.

On Sunday, January 19, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Martin Road to assist the animal shelter in an animal cruelty case.

The homeowner, identified as 50-year-old Thomas West, was arrested for 33 counts of animal cruelty. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

All dogs were taken to Cara’s House animal shelter for housing and treatment.

Contributed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office