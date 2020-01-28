Louisiana Office of Tourism to celebrate nationwide event with release of 2020 visitors guide.

Each year, the U.S. Travel Association recognizes National Plan for Vacation Day on the last Tuesday in January as a day to encourage people to plan their vacations days for the year.

More than half of workers in the United States failed to use all their time off in 2018, creating a stockpile of 768 million unused vacation days, up from 705 million unused days in 2017. Louisianans failed to use nearly 8.9 million vacation days in 2018, leaving more than 25% of their earned time off on the table.

As part the U.S. Travel Association's National Plan for Vacation Day on Tuesday, January 28, the Louisiana Office of Tourism is unveiling its new 2020 Visitors Guide.

"Hard working Americans earn days off each year that go unused and would be better spent vacationing with family and friends, creating a lifetime of memories," said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. "We'd like to encourage all Americans as they plan for their vacations to visit Louisiana. Our music, food, and one-of-a-kind culture will Feed Your Soul. We can't wait to release our new 2020 Visitors Guide to help them in that planning."

The most effective remedy is better planning. However, just over half (54%) of households set aside time to plan out their vacation days each year. Research shows those who plan have a distinct advantage over non-planners: They use more of their time, take longer vacations, and are happier.

--47% of planners took all of their vacation time while 23% of non-planners have not taken a vacation or trip in the last two years.

--Planners are also more likely than non-planners to use all or most of their time off to travel (39% to 20%).

--More planners report they are "very" or "extremely" happy with their personal relationships (82% vs. 68%), health and well-being (63% vs. 51%), company (61% vs. 50%), and job (61% vs. 49%) compared to non-planners.

Using vacation days to travel could also improve the economy, create jobs and have a positive impact on our health and overall well-being. To help employees get their vacation days on the calendar, U.S. Travel Association has created a Vacation Planning Tool.

By simply entering the number of days off they earn, users can plot out their trips or vacations for the year, export to their work or personal calendar and share with their friends, family, and co-workers.

"As Louisianans look to their vacation days, I'd also like to encourage them to take one vacation when they would typically leave the state, and use that time to explore Louisiana with a Staycation," added Lt. Gov. Nungesser. "There is always something new, unique and exciting that Louisiana has to offer, and if you take the time to explore somewhere new in the state, I guarantee you'll have a great time."

Plan for your vacation with the Vacation Planning Tool and explore all the possibilities for a Louisiana Staycation at LouisianaStaycation.com.

Contributed by the Louisiana Office of Tourism