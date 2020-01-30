The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) has released new information about an individual attempting to scam residents over the phone.

According to a recent statement released by the BPSO, they have received a complaint claiming that there is a scammer pretending to be a police officer allegedly calling residents, and attempting to coerce them into giving the scammer money under the guise of mortgage payments.

The BPSO released the following statement in response to the claim:

“The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has received a complaint from the community regarding a scammer claiming to be a representative of the Sheriff's Office. The scammer informs of a past-due mortgage payment and attempts to collect the payment over the phone.

Our office does not collect payments over the telephone. Remember to be careful and diligent when speaking with strangers over the telephone, especially when money is requested or demanded.”

Additionally, it should be noted that posing as a police officer is a crime, and carries a serious penalty. According to state law, anyone caught posing as a police officer can be fined up to $1000 or spend up to two years in prison.

The BPSO is advising any victims of this scam to contact them at 337-463-3281.