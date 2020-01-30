The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) announced the recent arrest of a man who allegedly stole tools from a residence in Simpson.

The residence was located on Bennett Collins Loop and VPSO responded to a report of a theft of a toolbox and several tools.

The investigation led to the arrest of Johnnie Lee Smith, 28, of Leesville. Smith was arrested and charged with one count of theft over $1,500 and one outstanding bench warrant for probation violation.

While he was being interviewed by Detectives, Smith admitted to committing the theft. His bond was set at $5,000 on the theft charge. According to the VPSO, Smith must pay $1915.50 in delinquent probation fines and fees, or serve 6 months in the parish jail.

The toolbox and tools were recovered by detectives and subsequently returned to the victim. If convicted of the theft, Smith could spend a maximum of ten years in prison or be fined up to $3,000. As of this writing, Smith is currently in the VPSO jail.