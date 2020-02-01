This past holiday season Vernon Parish Schools participated in the 2019 KALB-TV Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Schools competed to see who could donate the most non-perishable food items to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

This is only the third year that Vernon Parish Schools have participated in the annual event.

The top three schools were given a cash prize by the Tunica Biloxi Tribe. Over 25,097 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from schools in Vernon parish

Rosepine Elementary School collected 6,911 pounds, Leesville Junior High collected 3,034 pounds, and Rosepine High School collected 4,072 pounds.

Marie Warren, with Paragon Casino, presented a check for $500 from the Tunica Biloxi Tribe to each of the top three schools for collecting the most food in the parish

“We appreciate the continued support of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and KALB-TV for sponsoring this food drive,” said Jayne Wright-Velez, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. “We would like to thank the students, parents, teachers and school personnel who make this food drive a success.”

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger in central Louisiana. The Food Bank distributes food and grocery products to needy families through a network of approved charitable agencies in the following eleven parishes: Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

For more information about the 2019 Christmas Cheer Food Drive, please contact the Food Bank of Central Louisiana at 318-445-2773.