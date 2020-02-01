Groundhog day is Feb 2, and Punxsutawney Phil is expected to make his yearly debut to determine six more weeks of winter or if spring will come early.

Based on folklore, if Phil sees his shadow, meaning the Sun is out, then winter will continue for approximately six weeks.

If Phil does not see his shadow, meaning it is cloudy, then spring will come early.

This is the 134th year Phil will make his prediction since 1887 Phil has seen his shadow 104 times and has not seen his shadow 19 times.

Phil’s accuracy is not 100% however, since 1887 his accuracy has been about 39%

Meteorologists are unsure if Phil will be hindered by cloudy weather conditions.

Farmers Almanac is predicting that winter is not going anywhere and that we can expect winter conditions for some time.

Phil has bigger problems than whether he is going to see his shadow or not, he might be out of a job.

PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is protesting to have Phil replaced by a robot.

PETA believes that it is not humane to use Phil for the weather predictions.

“When Phil is dragged out of his hole and held up to flashing lights and crowds, he has no idea what’s happening,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk wrote. “Being relegated to a library ‘habitat’ for the other days of the year doesn’t allow him or the other groundhog there to dig, burrow, or forage. It’s no kind of life for these animals.”

PETA is arguing for Phil to be replaced with animatronics, with artificial intelligence determining the weather.

The Groundhog Day celebration starts at 3 a.m. EST Sunday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney. Phil makes his prediction around 7:25 a.m.





