Vintage Market Days of SWLA will be at the Beauregard Parish Fair Grounds Feb 7-9 offering an upscale, vintage-inspired indoor and outdoor market along with live music and local food trucks.

The event will be from 10 AM- 4PM Friday Feb 7 - Sunday Feb 9.

There will be vendors from 13 states, and from all over the state of Louisiana.

KR Rose, from Fort Worth, TX, will be performing live music all weekend.

Vendors will be selling original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and painted furniture.

LifeShare Blood Center will be on-site Friday and Saturday, offering a $10 VMD Bucks voucher good with any vendor in the event.

“Come eat lunch and enjoy the day,” says VMD franchisee Gina Allen.

Pay one time and come back all weekend.

Children 12 and under are free.

Active duty military and veterans receive two tickets for the price of one.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com or vintagemarketdays.com, or at the gate.

Local radio stations KJAE and KUMX will be giving away free tickets on the radio.

Cash and card accepted at the gate, most vendors accept credit cards.

Parking is free.

Vintage Market Days was voted one of the best barn sales in the United States by Country Living in 2015 and 2016.

More information on Vintage Market Days of SWLA can be found online at vintagemarketdays.com and on their Facebook page Vintage Market Days of SWLA.

Beauregard Parish Fair Ground is located at 506 West Drive DeRidder, LA 70634.