ROSEPINE – Thousands of players across Louisiana made a life-altering decision on Wednesday, choosing which college they will attend and to pursue athletics.

Two Rosepine Eagles – Wesley Willis and Scott Wisby – signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday to play football in the fall.

Willis inked his letter to play offensive line at McNeese State University.

"It's close to home, where I want to be," he said. "Several members of my family live in Lake Charles, and I will be surrounded by family. That's what I need going through the college football process. It's going to be tough but I'm going to enjoy it.

"(I chose McNeese) because they wanted me so much. I've been on tours and have been going to football camps since I was in seventh grade."

Willis was a force at offensive tackle for the Eagles over the years, paving the way for the Eagles to gain more than 3,000 total yards this year.

"I learned how to lose, and I definitely learned how to win," he said. "I learned how to be a leader and learned a lot from this school. I'm forever grateful for being here."

Willis will likely move inside to play guard for the Cowboys under first-year head coach Frank Wilson. McNeese went 7-5 last season.

"Not only during practice, but during games, he would make sure everyone was lined up," Rosepine head coach Brad Ducote said. "It was like having another coach on the field. We're going to miss him, and I don't know if we can replace him, but we're going to try."

Wisby is taking his versatility to Louisiana College, where he will play middle linebacker.

"I like that they are a Christian school and are close to home," he said.

"I look forward to competing against next level guys and seeing how I do against them."

Wisby was the District Defensive MVP in 2018 but moved back to defensive line for his senior line to help out his team.

"Scott Wisby is the total team guy," Ducote said. "He's never complained once when a coach asks him to play somewhere. He was all about the team. That's going to take him a long way at the next level. He's a coaches' dream."

Louisiana College went 3-7 last season but hired a new coach on Tuesday. Andrew Maddox was previously the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats, but after coaching two seasons at the high school level, is back in Pineville.

Both guys went through rough seasons at Rosepine with a 20-game losing streak to start their careers but were big parts of the program turning around.

"It's awesome," Ducote said about his guys signing. "Both of them are super excited, and the coaching staff is super excited because they are both great kids.

"It really solidifies that dreams come true. Wesley always dreamed about playing at McNeese, and here he is signing. It shows that if you work hard, you never know what can happen."

