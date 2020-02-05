With the Catholic School theme - "Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed" - it is their aim to secure for all children the highest advantage in physical, mental, social, and spiritual education.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment met with a group of students from St. John Primary and St. Theresa of Avila Middle schools to proclaim the importance and contributions of Catholic schools to the community.

According to the proclamation, St. John Primary/ St. Theresa Middle have been providing outstanding education for our area's young people for more than 60 years.

Both schools serve nine Church Parishes - St. Theresa and St. Mark in Gonzales, St. John the Evangelist in Prairieville, Holy Rosary in St. Amant, St. Anne in Sorrento, St. Anthony in Darrow, St. Gabriel in St. Gabriel, St. Joseph in French Settlement, St. Stephen in Whitehall, and non-Catholic families as well.

Catholic schools stress moral, social, and emotional values along with academic excellence and seek the full development of their students as human and spiritual beings.

Education is a never-ending process, and those individuals who are the most content are those who are taught how to develop their intellectual capacities, to grow with the times in which they live, and to work to achieve their highest potential.

President Cointment addressed the group on his duties as Parish President, and then fielded a number of questions from the students. He then proclaimed January 26 through February 1 as Catholic Schools Week in Ascension Parish. The meeting ended with everyone reciting The Lord's Prayer.

