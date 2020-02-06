Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration for Beauregard Parish public schools for the 2020-2021 school year have been scheduled at parish schools during February, March, and April. To enter kindergarten this fall, a child must be at least five years old on or before September 30, 2020. To enter the per-kindergarten program, a child must be at least four years old on or before September 30, 2020.

A parent or legal guardian must register the child at the appropriate school and bring the following documents for the child: 1) Certified birth certificate, 2) the child’s Social Security card, 3) Certificate of Immunization with all shots current (which is different from the personal record on the green card), 4) Proof of residency/physical address, such as a current utility bill, and 5) proof of income, such as a current pay stub.

Children are not required to attend registration. Students will not undergo evaluations during registration. Parents should report to the school office for registration and/or call the school office with questions or for more information.

Round up dates are:

East Beauregard ElementaryMarch 4-6 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

K.R. Hanchey

February 10-14 April 27- May 1 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Merryville High School

March 25 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

South Beauregard ElementaryApril 7April 8 (A-L), April 9 (M-Z)

Singer High School

March 3 & April 9 8:00 a.m. – noon