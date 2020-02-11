The DeRidder Lions Club visited Louisiana Lions Camp Tues Feb 11. Executive Director Ray Cecil guided the Lions around Camp showing the renovations taking place for upcoming campers. Lions members also took a tour of the property and all Lion’s Camp has to offer the special needs youth who attend. The DeRidder Lions Club uses their fundraisers, such as their Golf Tournament and fair booth to sponsor applicants to attend Lions Camp. Louisiana Lions Camp is accepting applications for campers and recruiting staff. Visit lionscamp.com for more information.